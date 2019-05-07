DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Sports team is growing!
Mark Pearson will assume the station's weekend sports anchor duties and report during the week.
[VIDEO: INTRODUCING MARK PEARSON LIVE ON AIR]
[VIDEO: FACEBOOK LIVE INTERVIEW WITH MARK PEARSON]
Pearson comes to Central Illinois from his native Grand Rapids, Mich. and most recently Grand Forks, North Dakota where he was an anchor with WDAZ.
He played club basketball while at Butler University and is married to Kelly Pearson, who is also joining the WAND team.