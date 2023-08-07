MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - The High School football season is officially underway.
Maroa-Forsyth, like many other squads, held their first practice Monday.
It is like Christmas for coaches like Josh Jostes. 2023 will be Jostes' 24th season as Trojan head football coach.
And just like the 23 years prior, the goal is pretty simple. A state title. This group last year was just one win shy of the 2A State Title Game. And with 18 seniors returning, this is a group that is ready to run the table.
