DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin football program opened its 2021 season with a win at home against Illinois Wesleyan
The Big Blue took down Illinois Wesleyan 38-28 thanks to strong performances by Cal Pohrte and Colton Lockwood.
Putting up 316 yards through the air and 109 on the ground-and-pound game, Millikin cruised to a win as Illinois Wesleyan was held to just 41 yards on the ground.
Millikin will play its next game on April 3 against Augustana College.
