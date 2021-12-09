DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin football team officially has a new man in charge.
Effective immediately, Carlton Hall will be the Big Blue's head coach.
Hall has been the Millikin defensive coordinator the last two seasons and has over 15 years of collegiate coaching experience.
Hall says this is a special opportunity and wants his team to excel on the gridiron and in the classroom.
