MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Mt. Zion's remarkable 10-1 football season is one of the history books, between the team's gaudy record, Apollo Conference crown and even a feature on ESPN's "Highly Questionable?"
The Braves couldn't have achieved all of that without college-caliber talent, and now that talent is making its next move. Four more Braves made their college commitments this week, from football to wrestling.
OL PEYTON MOREAU (MONMOUTH FOOTBALL)
DE/TE AARON VALDEZ (NORTH CENTRAL FOOTBALL)
ATH JAYSE BOOKER (NORTH CENTRAL FOOTBALL)
CB/WR LUKAS EAGLE (MILLIKIN WRESTLING)