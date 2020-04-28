DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time in the 53-year history of the award, a father and son can now claim Macon County Player of the Year awards.
Rodney Walker won it in 1991 as a St. Teresa Bulldog before heading to junior college, New Mexico State and a decade-long professional career overseas.
Now his son RJ Walker has been named Macon County Player of the Year by the Herald & Review. The hot-shooting Eisenhower junior guard has more than 1,000 points under his belt as he enters his senior season playing for his dad.
In this extended interview, the Walkers share their thoughts on making history, they explain what makes their father-son bond special, RJ gives his reaction to Rodney's ESPN highlights, plus Rodney shares his memories of seeing Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen.
