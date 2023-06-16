CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Terrence Shannon Jr. and Makira Cook were named to the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate 2022-23 Newcomers of the Year list.
This is the first year for the award and is presented to the top male and female non-freshman competing in their first season for the Fighting Illini.
Shannon earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and helped lead the Illini to their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth-straight 20 win season. Shannon lead the team in scoring, ranked seventh in the Big Ten at 17.2 points per game.
Shannon scored in double figures in 27 of the 31 games he played in, with 11 20-point games.
Cook helped ignite an impressive one-year Illini turnaround that helped get the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years. She was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten pick, the first Illinois player since 2010 to get first-team all-league honors.
Cook lead the women's team in scoring at 18.3 points per game, ranked fourth in the Big Ten. She scored double figures in 27 times in 30 games.
Both Shannon and Cook will return to Illini for the 2023-24 season.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.