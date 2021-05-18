DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A local high school coaching is joining the Big Blue.
Today, St. Teresa's boys basketball head coach Tom Noonan accepted an assistant coaching position with Millikin.
Noonan coached 17 seasons with the Bulldogs, six as an assistant coach and the last 11 as head coach. During his head coaching tenure, Noonan tallied a 205-92 overall record while winning five conference titles, two regional championships and one section title as well as being the 2015 state runner-up.
In both 2015 and 2018, Noonan was named the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Coach of the Year for District 15.
Noonan graduated from Millikin in 2006 and is the final addition to the new staff of current Big Blue men's basketball head coach Kramer Soderberg.
