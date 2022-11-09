DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The quarterfinal round is upon us for high school football in Illinois.
Our WAND Matchup of the Week features St. Teresa hosting Pana.
Today, we'll focus in on the Bulldogs!
They're in our matchup of the week for the second straight time.
This week, undefeated St. T is the home squad against a 10-1 Panthers team that they've had their eye on since the first round.
The Bulldogs understand this is their toughest test so far this season and they need to be ready to play from the opening kickoff.
