WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Vic Binkley will become the new boys basketball coach at Clinton High School, the school announced Thursday.
Binkley just resigned from Warrensburg-Latham after a 36-year career. He said the athletic department asked him to resign but didn't include any reasons. He initially declined, then on Wednesday handed in his resignation.
He tallied 631 wins in 1,013 games played at Warrensburg-Latham, including 24 winning seasons, five 25-win seasons, 15 20-win seasons and two third place finishes in the state tournament.
Binkley, who has 724 total wins in his career, said he's not done coaching and is looking forward to his next championship.
A statement from Clinton Athletic Director Matt Koeppel said Binkley comes to Clinton "with a great deal of knowledge and experience."
"We look forward to having him as a part of our CHS family, and we are excited for what he can bring to our program," Koeppel said. "Go Maroons!"
