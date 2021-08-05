SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a package of bills expanding access to feminine hygiene products for women and girls.
The governor was joined by legislators, advocates and community leaders when he signed three measures to make these products easier to obtain by removing financial barriers.
“I’ve made it a top priority to ensure that our state is at the forefront of protecting women’s rights and women’s health – all the more important as attacks against reproductive rights surge across the nation,” said Pritzker. “Thanks to the three bills I’ll sign today, we’re reducing the burden of period poverty and making those very difficult personal choices a little bit rarer in Illinois. Because there’s nothing to be ashamed of in addressing health equity for a mother, a daughter or a sister. Once again, Illinois is demonstrating what it means to stand up for women’s health by protecting their dignity.”
The first measure, House Bill 641, requires all public universities and community colleges in Illinois to have free feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms. Funding needed to meet this requirement will be determined by the Board of Trustees at colleges and universities. It takes effect immediately.
“Period poverty is a public health crisis, and these laws will enhance the everyday lives of people struggling to afford necessary menstrual hygiene products,” said State Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). “Access and affordability of period products will no longer be a barrier to a student’s proper education or a person’s well-being in Illinois.”
The second measure, House Bill 155, requires the Illinois Department of Human Services to apply for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service that would set up a way for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to use the programs for diapers and menstrual hygiene products. The federal waiver is not available to states at this time and these hygiene products are not currently allowed for SNAP or WIC.
HB 155 takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Finally, House Bill 310 requires all homeless shelters that grant temporary housing assistance to women and youth to provide products including sanitary napkins, tampons and panty liners for free if their budget allows it. It will also take effect at the beginning of 2022.
“People who have been deprived of so much should not be forced to use other items as makeshift sanitary products,” said State Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). “I cannot personally imagine the indignity women in homeless shelters feel. Today, however, is a step toward ensuring no one else has to feel the pain or embarrassment of not having clean, safe feminine hygiene products.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.