ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - If you're looking for a trustworthy medical professional, look no further than the leader of Assumption's ambulance service.
Alex Stringer has a wide range of experience. He's been a nurse, a helicopter paramedic, and an EMS service employee.
"For me, it's about high quality emergency medical service," he said.
As a farmer, Stringer is also a respected member of the community. He goes above and beyond in the medical field by organizing trainings and working on community outreach.
If you ask Stringer, he will tell you it's all a team effort. He wouldn't be able to accomplish much without his crew's help.
"We've got a great team, you know, we are integrated into the community," he said. "We've got parents in the community, kids, grandkids in the community. We all know each other, and so being there when someone needs us is important to us."
