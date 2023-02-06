SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Animal Protection League will be presenting Dueling Pianos on March 3 at Prairie View Reception Center in Chatham.
The APL is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting ill, injured, and abandoned homeless animals.
The event will feature the Chicago act, Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, a high energy, all request sing along show for an adult audience. The interactive performance will encourage audience requests and sing-alongs. According to the APL, the music will range from, "John Lennon to John Legend, Beach Boys to Beastie Boys."
Alcoholic beverages will be available at a cashless bar that only accepts debit and credit cards. There will be a silent auction and visits from some of the shelter dogs.
Tickets are only available in advance through APL’s website at www.apl-shelter.org/dueling-pianos. Tickets are $20 per person or a table of 10 can be reserved for $200. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
APL’s shelter is open every day from noon to 5 p.m. for adoptions. APL also coordinates cruelty investigations, humane education programs and operates a low cost spay/neuter clinic adjacent to the shelter.
For additional information about adoptions, volunteering, or making a donation, call the Animal Protective League at (217) 544-7387 or visit the APL web site at www.apl-shelter.org.
