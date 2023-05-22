DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital are joining together to celebrate local cancer survivors as part of National Cancer Survivors Day.
Cancer survivors and caregivers are invited to come to Fairview Park Pavilion #1 on Sunday, June 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.
A meal will be provided by Notorious P.I.G. and music will be played from Pizzazz.
“We had such an amazing turnout last year, we had to try this format again,” said Jill Andrews, Administrative Director of Radiation Oncology, Memorial Cancer Care in Decatur. “Obviously, the pandemic affected how we celebrated these wonderful survivors, but this new format has worked out well.”
The event, formerly held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, became a drive-thru celebration in 2020 before moving outdoors at Fairview Park.
“Coming together as a community of caregivers really makes this event special to me,” said Valerie Jordan, director of oncology services at St. Mary’s Hospital. “No matter if we treated a certain patient or not, we love on them just the same.”
Physicians, healthcare workers and volunteers will be in attendance to help survivors and their caregivers.
The three organizations hosting the event will also provide information on volunteer opportunities and how attendees can give back.
“Seeing our patients again, especially outside of our clinical spaces, brings us immense joy,” Christel Wheeler, a nurse practitioner with Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois said. “We look forward to celebrating our patients for years to come.”
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.