PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind senior running back Jayden Veesenmeyer.
The Pleasant Plains high School Football twitter page (@Plains_Football) shared an update yesterday saying the student was heavily sedated and in an induced coma.
Veesenmeyer was taken to the hospital during Saturday nights football game.
Pleasant Plains Schools shared a fundraiser with shirts reading "#JAYDENSTRONG." Justice Graphics is running the fundraiser. To purchase a shirt or decal, visit the Justice Graphics website.
The Pleasant Plains Booster Club posted on Facebook that they opened a benefit account for Veesenmeyer. Donations can be made to any INB branch or by mailing a check to:
Pleasant Plains Schools posted multiple photos on their Facebook page with students wearing blue in support of Veesenmeyer. Several local schools encouraged their students to wear blue today as well.
The Village of Pleasant Plains postponed their homecoming parade. The school cancelled the JV football game scheduled against Riverton today.
