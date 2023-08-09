SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The 2023 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow is now on display in the Dairy Building. The Fair's theme this year is "Harvest the Fun" and this is the 102nd iconic Butter Cow.
It may have rained throughout Sangamon County on Wednesday, but it was a moovalous day as state leaders and honored guests unveiled this year's creamy creation. The sculpture features a dairy farmer harvesting milk from one of her cows.
Reporters were barely able to see the cow when it was first unveiled because of condensation on the glass, but Gov. JB Pritzker quickly helped a team of staff with squeegees so everyone could enjoy the beautiful bovine.
You may remember that there have been hearts hidden throughout the feature over the past few years. Sarah Platt returned to the create the buttery masterpiece in 2023 with 13 hidden hearts to showcase the 13 ingredients found in milk.
Pritzker said Illinois would not be what it is today without the hard work and dedication of farmers.
"Illinois has long stood as a beacon of progress, of innovation, and of opportunity with agriculture as the backbone of all of our achievements here," Pritzker said. "And it will continue to propel us forward for generations to come."
People will be able to read a sign next to the chilled display case to learn about the woman depicted in the unsalted butter artwork, Lorilee Schultz of Mil-R-Mor Dairy in Orangeville, Illinois.
Visitors will have a fun surprise for this year's fair because you will get to see not one, but two butter cows. People will find a young girl petting a calf inside the original Butter Cow display case. This truly is a buttery family affair because the smaller display depicts Lorilee's daughter, Lucy, who also plays a role on the family's farm.
Schultz said nothing is more fun than ice-cold milk, creamy ice cream, and gooey cheese made with milk produced at hundreds of dairy farms across the state.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Dairy Building for the 2023 Illinois State Fair and invite you to make your own dairy good memories," Schultz said.
Schultz said this was such an exciting way to celebrate her family's dedication to agriculture in Illinois.
The 800 pound sculpture is a fan favorite for everyone from large cities to small farm communities in Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker said he hopes people will spend time learning about the impact of agriculture during their time on the fairgrounds.
"Since I became governor, I've been excited about making sure that our state fairs are the best that they've ever been, that they attract more people than ever before," Pritzker stressed. "Putting aside that nobody knew that we were going to have COVID-19 hit us in 2020, I wanted to build up the fairgrounds and the fair and make sure that this is a tradition that lives on for centuries."
People can enjoy shakes, soft serve and award-winning cream puffs while they visit the Dairy Building.
The Illinois State Fair runs from August 10-20. You can find more information by clicking here. If you can't make it to the fair, you can enjoy a live webcam of the Butter Cow here.
