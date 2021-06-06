EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- June 6th is recognized as 'World Cancer Day' and Effingham Teen Elizabeth Weidner continues to overcome her cancer odds.
"It is pretty crazy to imagine that I was in a hospital bed a few weeks ago," Weidner said.
Weidner has been battling cancer since she was 12 years old. Her latest obstacle came just days ago after she suffered multiple seizures that could've ended her life. But Elizabeth has other plans: At the end of the month, she'll be competing in the "Miss Central Illinois Outstanding Teen Pageant."
"Soon I'll be on the state stage and advocating for Childhood cancer warriors just like me," Weidner said.
Last year, Elizabeth received a National 4-H award for civic engagement from her initiative on Childhood Cancer. Now, she hopes she spreads her mission through her competitions.
"Winning the state title that would be so amazing because then I would be able to take my platform Crowns fight Cancer and take that to the national level at the Miss America Pageant," Weidner said.
After suffering multiple seizures, Elizabeth never even considering withdrawing from the pageant to focus on her own health.
"I know things need to be done which is to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer and that's my end goal no matter what is going on with me. I have to continue to fight for myself so that i can continue to fight for others," Weidner said.
For Elizabeth, to be considered a survivor on world cancer survivor's day is an honor.
"I've always said that I've been a survivor since Day 1, since I found out that I had cancer. To say that I'm surviving each and every day it makes me so proud," Weidner said.
You can vote for Elizabeth for most outstanding teen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.