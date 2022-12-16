SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Several organizations collaborate each year to provide gifts to children in Sangamon and Menard counties.
The group includes 15 organizations: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and several churches. Nine hundred families were chosen to shop at the event based on their financial status.
"They get to pick out toys per child by the age, stocking stuffers, stuffed animals, blankets, socks, gloves, the whole works, and there's actually food out in the parking lot from Blue Cross Blue Shield. So you get everything for the day," said Major Jeff Eddy, a Corps Officer with The Salvation Army.
Organizers say community support is higher than normal, but so is the community need.
"My favorite moment is seeing parents be able to get gifts for their kids that they wouldn't normally have," said Justin Driscoll, a Gunnery Sergeant that works with Toys for Tots. "The economy right now, we are mid-recession. So being able to see parents put a smile on their kid's face and see the joy in their heart knowing they will be able to give their kids Christmas this year."
In addition to gifts, parents also received hygiene kits, wrapping paper, stocking stuffers, and winter gear. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois donated 700 food boxes that participants could pick up in the parking lot.
"Food insecurity is impacting a lot of people across the country with these challenging times. This is just one way that we can give back by helping support food insecurity," said Heather Briggs, a Community Relations Coordinator with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.
The organizations involved have been planning the event for months. The toys distributed at the event were from Toys for Tots donation drives across Central Illinois.
Each family was given a personal shopper who helped them figure out which gifts would work best for each child.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is hosting a Christmas Dinner giveaway Saturday at 10am. It will take place at the NAACP in Springfield, located at 801 S. 11th Street. 200 dinners will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
