CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — An often overlooked Champaign neighborhood is receiving some structural improvements this month.
The City of Champaign has scheduled the Garden Hills Streetlighting Project to begin on February 13. The project will start with the installation of underground conduit throughout the neighborhood by Champaign Signal and Lighting (CSL). Light pole foundations will follow and light poles will be installed this fall.
Construction will move from north to south through the neighborhood with completion expected by Fall 2024.
The city said the contractor plans to minimize any inconvenience to residents and does not anticipate any road closures.
The project, which costs around $4 million, is being funded by a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the city.
