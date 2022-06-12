CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Champaign and the First Followers program have teamed up to build a park in Garden Hills.
There were dozens of volunteers from First Followers and volunteers from the city to help make this project happen.
Actual residents from the neighborhood decided to lend a helping hand as well. There was also food and drinks provided for the volunteers throughout the day.
Senior Planner from the City of Champaign, Lacey Rains Lowe says that they have many other plans for children this summer.
"We're actually looking at two days of programming in this phase. Mondays and Thursdays in the late afternoon, early evening. We'll have the hip-hop express STEM genius program."
The park will be completed by June 13th.
