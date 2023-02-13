CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Champaign has begun the process of adding streetlights to the Garden Hills neighborhood.
The project is expected to last from mid-February through fall of 2024.
"Starting today, Champaign Signal and Lighting will begin the underground boring work to start the streetlighting project that is scheduled to take place through this construction season and into next construction season,” said Public Information Officer, Kris Koester.
Residents in Garden Hills are excited for the new addition. Neighbor Leavell Allen says he's lived here his entire life and has been waiting for the day.
“Growing up in the Garden Hills area my entire 21 years of life, just not too long ago on Hedge Road they filled about half the street with streetlights but that still doesn’t even fulfill the entirety of that road let alone the entirety of the neighborhood,” says Allen.
Allen hopes this will help reduce violence.
“Violence will be going down, and people will just be able to see at night. Some people are scared to even go and see who’s at their front door if someone is knocking at night just because it’s so hard to see and I don’t blame them,” says Allen.
