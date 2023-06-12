SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a monumental bill into law Monday to withhold state funding from any libraries allowing book bans. Sponsors and advocates call the nation-leading plan a triumph for democracy.
Pritzker told reporters at the Harold Washington Library in Chicago that regimes ban books, not democracies.
"Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, the Taliban's Afghanistan," Pritzker said. "We refuse to let a vitriolic strain of white nationalism coursing through our country determine whose history is told. Not in Illinois."
"To Kill a Mockingbird", "The Catcher in the Rye", "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" — students were once required to read these classic novels throughout their elementary and high school journey. However, these titles have been added to the laundry list of books banned in at least 32 states in recent years.
"Tragically, our libraries have become thunder domes of controversy and strife across our nation, the likes of which we have never seen before," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. "These radical attacks on our libraries have divided our communities and our librarians have been harassed, threatened, and intimidated for simply doing their jobs."
Giannoulias said Illinois needed to enact a change on behalf of libraries, librarians, and the freedom of speech. The new law will allow his office to only provide state grants to libraries that adhere to the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights.
"We know what happens when we have censorship. Censorship like banning books comes from fear," said Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines). "It spreads like disease and leaves our vulnerable communities really injured."
Still, Republican lawmakers argue this law will be a threat to members of local library and school boards who may not share the same beliefs as the majority party in Illinois. Many characterized the plan as government overreach, but sponsors said book bans silence the LGBT+ community and people of color.
"Allowing local governments to impose partisan, religious, or doctrinal restrictions on their school and local libraries and still obtain state grants sends a message that this behavior is acceptable and that the state is sanctioning the silencing of minority and diverse groups," said Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Downers Grove). "That is what's unacceptable."
The American Library Association documented 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois last year. Although, the nonprofit organization PEN America reported 1,477 instances of books being banned across the country during the first half of the 2022-2023 school year.
"I am so proud to stand with you today to make it clear that we not only celebrate the right to be seen and heard as your authentic self, but that we will not hold back when any attempt is made to restrict who we are and who gets to tell our story," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
The legislation passed out of both chambers on partisan votes this spring. The new law will take effect on January 1.
"In Illinois, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty," Pritzker stressed.
