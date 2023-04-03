SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois senators unanimously passed a plan last week to ensure community college major credits transfer to all public colleges and universities. The Illinois Community College Board said this legislation can help equalize the value for the hard work students put in.
"Everybody recognized that we want students to be able to get through their college education and make their educational choices as efficiently and as affordably as possible," said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham said Monday.
There are already mechanisms in place requiring credits to transfer for general education courses. However, some students transferring to universities have been stuck repeating major courses in order to get their degree.
UIS junior Tyreece Overton said he was shocked when his credits didn't transfer, leading him to start back at square one.
"It just made my time here a bit more extended and I had to pay more," Overton said. "So, with them fixing that, it will be less money for everybody."
Durham said Senate Bill 2288 could help students save money by ensuring they get through the college experience without taking unnecessary courses.
The proposal would also create a new panel for education to help community college students have an accelerated path to a teaching degree. Sponsors and advocates hope this can help address the current teacher shortage.
"In the state, we're looking for a diverse pipeline for students that are going into teaching," Durham said. "And community colleges serve the most diverse student body of any institutions of higher education in the state."
Senate leaders added this plan to their agreed bill list before the 3rd reading deadline for the chamber last week as the bill gained unanimous support. Overton said he hopes to see more bipartisanship as lawmakers work on education plans in the future.
"Coming together and practicing civil engagement you know, it will make the world a better place honestly," Overton said. "We can't be separate to make our choices. We have to come together to solve these problems."
Senate Bill 2288 arrived in the House on Thursday. It is currently assigned to the House Rules Committee and could move after the two-week spring break.
"Students that earn major coursework credit at a community college should not have to spend more precious time and money to re-earn the same credit at a four-year university," said Sen. Cristina Castro (D-Elgin). "This legislation will reduce the burden on our students and accelerate the time it takes them to earn a degree and start a meaningful career."
Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-Lombard) is the bill's lead sponsor in the House. Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) has signed on as a co-sponsor.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
