SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois has blocked the construction of new nuclear plants since 1987, but that could change this spring. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers wants to remove the moratorium on building nuclear generators and take advantage of new carbon-free technology.
Democrats and Republicans on the House Public Utilities Committee said Tuesday that the state should consider bringing more nuclear plants online to replace coal and natural gas facilities closing due to requirements in Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) passed in 2021.
Rep. Mark Walker (D-Arlington Heights) said he wants to see growth in solar and wind energy. However, he also believes that Illinois needs additional tools to meet the demand for power.
"Removing an arbitrary moratorium will not guarantee any specific growth or project in nuclear," Walker said. "But we cannot have realistic conversations about what our opportunities are in climate, energy, and economic futures with this moratorium still in place."
UIUC nuclear engineering graduate and current PHD student Alyssa Hayes told the committee that Illinois cannot ignore the needs of coal and gas plant workers as the state phases out fossil fuels.
"When we replace these facilities with carbon-free ones, it is our responsibility to ensure a just job transition so that the same coal and gas workers may continue to provide our communities with reliable heat and electricity without moving to other towns," Hayes said.
The hearing came just two days after PJM Interconnection projected that 13 states could suffer from energy imbalances as fossil fuel plants continue to retire faster than renewable resources are developed. PJM said roughly 40,000 megawatts of power - enough to power 30 million households - are at risk of retiring by 2030. Illinois Manufacters' Association President and CEO Mark Denzler said Illinois needs to look into new nuclear, hydrogen, and CCS (carbon capture and storage) technologies without closing the door.
"I remind everyone that we first created the renewable portfolio standard in 2007," Denzler explained. "It's twice been updated. But after billions of dollars in spending, we're still less than 10% renewables in this state."
Although, some are not happy with the proposal. Nuclear Energy Information Services spoke against the plan and called it an "energy Trojan horse." David Kraft argued that Walker's plan would be a "backdoor repeal of CEJA." Kraft noted that the current law states the moratorium would stay in place until the federal government identified and approved a demonstrable technology or means for disposing of high level nuclear waste. Kraft said the federal government won't have a disposal facility operational before 2048.
"The legislators of 1987 wanted to make sure that Illinois would have to manage as little of this waste as possible prior to permanent disposal," Kraft said. "That is the thrust of the moratorium. The talk about small modular reactors is certainly interesting, but it is not germane to the repeal of the moratorium."
Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) said renewable resources will not be able power downstate communities. Caulkins said this proposal could open up Illinois to become a part of the revolution in nuclear energy. He feels the current state law is an artificial barrier to progress. Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) also stressed that he feels Illinois is currently "living on a prayer."
"We're passing rules and laws that tie our hands and don't allow for advancement of other technology," Davidsmeyer said. "I think this is just something that opens up the opportunity. The reality is downstate runs on coal. We've got hopefully a growing manufacturing base and hopefully a growing population if we can get people to start moving into the state of Illinois. This is a place where Illinois has always thrived - being an energy producer and exporting energy."
House Bill 1079 passed out of the Public Utilities Committee on a 18-3 vote. The plan now heads to the House floor for second reading.
