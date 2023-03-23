SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is trying to help improve the number of high school teachers for dual credit courses in Illinois.
His proposal could allow current teachers to apply for Teach Illinois scholarships to pursue a master's degree in another area of education.
Caulkins told his House colleagues Thursday that scholarship recipients would be required to teach a dual credit course in Illinois for at least five years. Any teachers who fail to comply with the proposal would have to repay the state.
"This master's degree is not designed for a master's in education, but rather to allow that teacher to pursue a specialty degree like math, or science, or a foreign language in order to teach these dual credit courses," Caulkins explained.
House Bill 1213 passe unanimously out of the House. The proposal now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
"Improving the education opportunities for our students and upgrading the subject matter expertise of our teachers is a win-win for all of us," Caulkins said. "I look forward to getting the bill passed in the Senate and sent to the Governor in the next few weeks."
Sen. Sally Turner (R-Lincoln) will carry the proposal in the Senate. If signed into law, the legislation would take effect on July 1, 2024.
