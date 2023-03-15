SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A group of Illinois House Republicans say too many businesses are leaving the state. The House GOP members are now renewing calls for the General Assembly to discuss common sense business reforms.
Two representatives from the Rockford region explained Wednesday that people in their districts are struggling to get by after a Jeep assembly plant shut down indefinitely. That announcement came the same day Stellantis announced thousands of new jobs opening at a plant in Indiana.
The Republicans brought a sign from the Biden administration showing states with recent growth in manufacturing, shipping, and distribution companies.
Rep. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) noted that Illinois was one of the rare states without major business investments since 2021. The Republicans said Illinois needs to lower property taxes, address endless regulations, and pass pension reforms.
"If we grew at the same rate as some of our neighboring states, we would have a million more people living in Illinois over the last 10 years," said Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford). "These policies that this administration and the majority in Illinois continue to push are hurting job creators and hurting families in Illinois."
Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) noted that the state should also have protections for workers who lose their job when a company like Akorn announces an immediate closure. Cabello said state lawmakers should act as a safety net for workers of any business that shuts down in order to help rebuild a strong business environment.
"We don't have to be smart about this at all," Cabello said. "We can just take what Indiana has done in the last 10 years, take all the bills that they have passed in Indiana, implement them here, and we're going to be already in a different trajectory. The General Assembly is failing at their job."
Cabello claimed that Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers don't care about the people who lost their jobs in Decatur, "because they're not doing anything to reverse the course and making this a business-friendly state."
Although, Pritzker has consistently said that investments in education can help young workers get good-paying jobs and stay in the state. During an unrelated event Wednesday, Pritzker said community colleges have strong relationships with local employers to help grow the economy.
"There's an area of the state where there are more manufacturers of medal products. There is an area of the state where there are more health care institutions," Pritzker said. "So, we need the community colleges to be addressing the concerns of the local community, the local employers, and the people who live in those communities."
Pritzker noted that TCCI is partnering with Richland Community College to hire people to build parts for electric vehicles. He said that close relationship could help bring other suppliers to the Decatur area.
