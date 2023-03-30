SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois is one step closer to lifting the 1987 ban on construction of new nuclear plants. Senators debated a plan Thursday afternoon that could help build nuclear generators and take advantage of new carbon-free technology.
Many Democrats and Republicans have urged the state to bring more nuclear plants online over the past year to replace coal and natural gas facilities closing due to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. Scientists are already developing the new technology at Argonne Labs and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
"Illinois has always been a leader in energy across the nation," said Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Kankakee). "We should remain leaders. I'm here to make Illinois stay relevant, make Illinois stay at the table. With the moratorium in place, we're not even in the conversation."
Opponents of the bill argue that it is a back door way to end CEJA. However, Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said her bill will save customers money on energy bills and create more jobs.
"Building 24-hour producing nuclear power stations in traditional coal territory would infuse millions of dollars by providing good paying jobs within the communities that have become blighted over decades of job loss while dramatically increasing our state's energy capacity," Rezin said.
Although, the Illinois Environmental Council and Sierra Club still encouraged members to oppose the legislation. Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) said he feels the bill is not "fully baked." He explained that people in his district are concerned about how the reactors could be regulated and if there will be specific rules preventing small reactors from being built in residential areas.
"I appreciate the concept of an all-of-the-above energy strategy," Villivalam said. "And as the chair of transportation, I appreciate going after federal dollars. I don't think this bill is there yet. And quite frankly, I don't think, seeing where the companion bill in the House is, I don't think it's going to get fixed in the House."
This plan passed out of the Senate on a bipartisan 39-12 vote. Senate Bill 76 now moves to the House for further consideration.
The companion proposal, House Bill 1079, did not pass out of the House before the third reading deadline on March 24. The House Public Utilities Committee approved Rep. Mark Walker's plan on a 18-3 vote on Feb. 28.
"Removing an arbitrary moratorium will not guarantee any specific growth or project in nuclear," Walker said. "But we cannot have realistic conversations about what our opportunities are in climate, energy, and economic futures with this moratorium still in place."
