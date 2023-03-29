SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois could soon require new or renovated homes and multi-unit residential buildings to include electric vehicle chargers.
Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) said Wednesday that her bill could reduce vehicle emissions and significantly expand the market for electric vehicles.
"There is no opposition to this bill. It is an effort to move our state forward when it comes to being ready to charge electric vehicles in newly-constructed single-family homes," Feigenholtz explained. "And it sets a right to charge standard in existing buildings."
Senate Bill 40 would require buildings to have EV capable conduits. Feigenholtz said the plan will apply to new and existing houses, apartments, and condo buildings.
Sponsors and advocates hope this change can encourage people to buy electric vehicles when they move into new homes over the next 30 years. However, Senate Republicans are concerned many property owners won't agree to this mandate.
"I think we should be incentivizing people to put these mandated electric charging systems into residential homes, either single family or multi-family," said Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles). "Give them the incentive to put them in rather than a mandate that makes them spend the money to install them."
This plan passed out of the Senate on a 39-16 vote with Sen. Dan McConchie voting present. Senate Bill 40 now moves to the House for further consideration.
"We have walked this legislation back from being EV ready to being EV capable to save people money," Feigenholtz said. "If you had to retrench into a building after it was built, you're putting about a 75% additional cost on that. It is incumbent upon us to have these conduits in."
