URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Over 30 residents at ClarkLindsey's community participated in an indoor snowball fight on Wednesday.
The annual event helps residents stay active while winter weather is bad.
"This is something we have done for 6 or 7 years now and it has just grown as far as the number of snowballs that we have," said Kristy Stoker, Director of Resident Services. "It was so great that the weather decided to participate as well."
Stoker said the event can be intimidating for those who have never been a part of the tradition but residents always warm up when they hear the laughter and see the smiles.
Staff at ClarkLindsey participated in the indoor snowball fight as well.
