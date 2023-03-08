SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois state lawmakers could soon ban electronic cigarettes inside public places.
Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield) hopes to add e-cigarettes to the list of tobacco products banned under the Smoke Free Illinois law. Illinois leaders celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the historic legislation last month.
Morrison told the Senate Executive Committee Wednesday that the recent surge in use of e-cigarettes and vapes has threatened the state's progress. She also noted that the battery-operated devices have caused many people to become addicted.
The American Lung Association noted that a number of local governments in Illinois have chosen to add e-cigs to their smoke-free ordinances. Illinois Advocacy Director Kristina Hamilton said roughly a third of the state's population is covered under those ordinances and not exposed to second-hand emission from e-cigarettes.
The Illinois Academy of Family Physicians testified in support of Morrison's plan and hopes lawmakers will prohibit the use of all tobacco and nicotine products that emit smoke or vapor in public.
"As a physician, I would never use the words safe alternative to smoking," said Dr. Tabitha Wells, President of the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians. "We need to stop these myths and take vaping out of our public spaces."
The Illinois Sheriffs Association was the only organization filing a witness slip in opposition to the proposal.
Senate Bill 1561 passed out of the Senate Executive Committee on a 10-1 vote. It now heads to the Senate floor for second reading.
"On behalf of patient advocacy organizations across the state, we look forward to our continued work together to pass this measure in the full Senate and ultimately in the Illinois General Assembly," Hamilton said.
