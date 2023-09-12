MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Local food services are partnering to launch "Together, We Can End Hunger: A Drive to Feed Our Community."
This October, Catholic Charities, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, and Salvation Army are hosting the drive with 100% of funds supporting efforts to feed those in need.
For 20 years, The WSOY Community Food Drive brought citizens together to fight against hunger.
“If there is one thing that never fails to inspire, it’s the heart of our community,” said Executive Director Angel Lawrence of Northeast Community Fund. “We know that when there’s a need, it will be met.”
“Everyone has unique needs,” said Catholic Charities’ Community Services Supervisor Robin Murray. “Some people are able to utilize a pantry and prepare food at home, while others need services like our Meals on Wheels because they don’t have the means to cook. It just makes sense for us to work together because we’re all united in ending hunger.”
This year, the Drive is asking people to donate funds to support these organizations. As we go into the winter months, needs typically rise.
“We are honoring the past, while looking to the future,” said Kyle Karsten, Development Director at The Salvation Army. “By collecting donations, we can each provide unique services and leverage bulk purchasing to stretch dollars as far as they can go.”
Service numbers continue to rise for each organization. “We’ve already seen an average increase of 773 more meals served per month in 2023 vs 2022,” said Executive Director of Good Samaritan Inn Nicky Besser. Heightened food prices have intensified the costs associated with these essential services.
You can take part in "Together We Can End Hunger: A Drive to Feed Our Community" by donating between October 1 through 31.
Learn more at www.FeedMaconCounty.org.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
