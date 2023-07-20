MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Police Department is mourning the loss of former MPD K9 Brix.
Brix served the the City of Mattoon from 2014-2020 with his partner, Captain Ryan Koop. The department said that in addition to helping take narcotics off the street, Brix was a favorite at community events.
