URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Midwest Renewable Energy Association is announcing the return of the Solar Urbana-Champaign group buy program.
In partnership with Urbana and Champaign, the educational and group purchasing program has helped homeowners and businesses save money on their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint.
Larger tax incentives are available this year.
“It’s amazing to be in our 8th year of this bulk solar program” said Scott Tess, Sustainability & Resilience Officer for the City of Urbana. “With grid electric prices still high, it’s a great time to hedge utility prices by having your own electric power plant on your roof.”
The Solar Urbana-Champaign program brings property owners throughout the region together to learn about solar and purchase systems in bulk. By doing so, participants take advantage of cost savings and incentives that aren’t available to individual buyers.
Homeowners who invest in solar can dramatically reduce their monthly electricity bills and protect themselves from potential future rate hikes.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer this program once again, especially at a time when so many families and businesses are struggling with rising costs," said Taylor Ball, Grow Solar’s solar program manager. "With larger tax incentives available this year, property owners who go solar can have 30% of the project covered by a tax credit, and even spread that tax benefit out over multiple years.”
Solar Urbana-Champaign is open to residents and small businesses in Champaign, Piatt and Vermilion Counties.
Participants will have access to a free site assessment, custom system design, installation, and ongoing maintenance.
The program partners with a local solar installer. This year’s selected installer is Sangamon Solar, based in Monticello.
The first Power Hour will be on August 30 at the Common Ground Food Co-Op in Urbana from 5:30-6:30. To learn more about the Solar Group Buy program, including an evolving schedule of Solar Power Hour presentations, visit solarurbanachampaign.com.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
