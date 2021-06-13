DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- This week boys at Trail Life USA had the opportunity to earn their eagle scout aviation badge at the 274 chapter of EAA Aviation.
"It's exciting to get to be in the cockpit while flying and it's really interesting knowing how planes work," 12-year-old eagle scout Christan Kombs said. "This was my most exciting day to get my aviation badge because I've never flown in a small airplane."
The scouts learned the basic aerodynamics of an airplane, before pilots at the Decatur Airport took them to the skies.
"As a local EAA chapter our whole goal in life is to promote aviation to get young people involved with aviation and show them they're capable of being flyers just like the rest of us," EAA Chapter 274 President Scott Jefson said.
"There's a lot to know, there's a lot of skills to gain and it is costly, but it can be done. and we've had kids who have done it," pilot John Durbin said.
Durbin has been a pilot for more than 3 decades; he gave WAND reporter Thomas Garverick and photojournalist nathan Ostrander the same flying experience as the eagle scouts: a 30-minute flight with stops over ADM, Tate and Lyle... and WAND News.
"Aviation is safe if you respect it for what it is and you obey the rules and it can also be very dangerous if you do not and we teach them what is safe and what to do and the proper things to do," Durbin said.
"aviation fuel is about five bucks a gallon so it costs us a little bit. but it's worth the smiles and the grins we see so we do it, and we are happy to do it," Jefson said.
Durbin has helped several kids learn how to fly and he hopes some of the eagle scouts follow in his foot steps.
"I think we to need to share our knowledge and experiences and give back. we just enjoy and have a passion for flying," Durbin said.
"I aspire to be a pilot someday or something else -- whatever god wants me to do," Kombs said.
You can learn more about the aviation chapter by clicking on this link.
