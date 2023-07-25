(WAND) - Today on WAND Presents: The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at the newest movie based on a toy franchise, Barbie.
>>The Reel Geno reviews 'Barbie'
Barbie is perfect... Living her perfect life... In her perfect world... Until things start to happen to her that aren't so perfect.
This leads to Barbie, along with a stowaway Ken, to head to the real world to figure out what is happening to their "Perfect" world.
Can they solve the problem before their world is changed forever?
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.