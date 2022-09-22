(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at "Breaking," which is based on a true story.
John Boyega and Michael K. Williams (in one of his last roles) both play former Marines.
Boyega plays Brian Brown-Easley, a former marine not only suffering from PTSD, but also suffers from paranoia and schizophrenia.
When the VA takes away his disability check for a reason that seems to be a mistake on their end, Brown-Easley takes hostages at a local Wells-Fargo Bank.
His mission: Get paid what he is owed as well as show the world just how badly soldiers are treated after they serve.
