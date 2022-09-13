SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield is one of 16 municipalities that is eligible to receive a share of $100 million in state funding.
The money comes from the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). Each municipality, including Springfield, has a Local Advisory Council (LAC) that gave suggestions based on their knowledge of the community.
Springfield's LAC includes two alderpeople, the Chief of Police, State Senator Doris Turner, a member of the District 186 School Board, the Sangamon County States Attorney, a professor from SIU School of Medicine, and the CEO of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club.
"We need to be louder about gun violence and prevention other than the measures that we want to do and really getting to the root cause to stamp out gun violence, not only in our city, but across the country," said Ward 2 Alderman and member of the LAC Shawn Gregory. "We see that it is rising and it's not about being afraid of the rise, and we can't be afraid to combat it."
Gregory hopes the state funding goes towards grassroots organizations that focus on children and young adults. He says the earlier that the issue is addressed, the better it is for those exposed to it.
"The thought is a multi layer, situation where we have to start young, the younger, the better, that we try to get kids in positive activities and teach them, you know, about the dangers of gun violence," said Gregory. "And, you know, at the same time we are trying to fix some of the things that steer young people towards violence."
Gregory says the LAC has been working to inform local organizations about the funding and urge them to apply. Non-profit organizations have until noon on September 16 to apply. The application can be found here.
