DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-The Beautify Decatur Coalition cleanup day set for Saturday, April 10, has been postponed.
Due to the weekends' weather forecast, the event has been rescheduled for next Saturday, April 17, from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
The event will still be centered around cleaning up East Route 36 from the Lake Bridge to the airport. Volunteers
Volunteers can still sign up to help out by visiting beautifydecatur.com/volunteer to complete the Volunteer Waiver.
