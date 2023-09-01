CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Fighting Illini fans should check out the new traffic and parking opportunities ahead of the season opener against Toledo on Saturday.
The new traffic patterns are meant to enhance security around the stadium while keeping traffic flowing before and after the game. A new parking deck will have sports for several hundred vehicles available for purchase before the game through the ParkMobile app.
Information about parking, tailgating, accessible services and more is available in the Football Gameday Guide.
Street Closures
Kirby Avenue:
- As in previous seasons, Kirby Avenue between First and Fourth streets will be closed at 6 a.m. on gamedays and reopen approximately two hours after the conclusion of the game.
- Additionally, the Kirby Avenue closure will be extended to Oak Street three hours before kickoff. Visitors with a Lot 31 permit will still be able to access the lot via Oak Street.
The following streets will be closed completely six hours before kickoff:
- Peabody Drive between First and Fourth streets
- First Street between Irwin Drive and Kirby Avenue (First Street between Stadium Drive and Irwin Drive will be available only to visitors with parking passes)
- Fourth Street between Peabody Drive and Kirby Avenue
These closures will affect workday commutes on Friday, Oct. 6, in addition to the six Saturday home games during the 2023 season.
Parking
Visitors are encouraged to park in the new campus parking deck located across the street from Memorial Stadium at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street. To access the parking deck, use Pennsylvania Avenue and approach from the east.
Spots are available for advance purchase by using the ParkMobile app.
Gameday purchase parking remains available in Research Park, which can be accessed via First Street coming from the south.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.