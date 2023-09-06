(WAND) — When allergy season rolls around, many allergy-sufferers find themselves wondering what the term "pollen count" means.
The pollen count measures the average number of pollen grains in a cubic meter, a space about the size of eight moving boxes. The count is measured in a scale of 0-12 with high-level defined as anything above 9.7.
The top allergens in central Illinois are ragweed, chenopods, and nettle. Ragweed typically blooms and releases pollen from August to November, with the highest pollen levels in early-to-mid September. Windy and warm conditions typically produce the highest pollen counts, and those who are sensitive to allergens are encouraged to limit outdoor activities during these times.
Preemptively taking allergy medication and removing clothes worn outside can also help allergy-sufferers.
