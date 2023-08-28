DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A free training to teach adults how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adolescents will be taking place at Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur.
Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge or is in crisis.
Those interested can register for the August 31 class here or the September 5 class here. Both sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. with an hour break for lunch.
After the course, participants should be able to:
- Recognize common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders and attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD).
- Recognize common signs and symptoms of substance use challenges.
- Understand how to interact with a young person in crisis.
- Know how to connect a young person with help.
- Better understand trauma, substance use, self-care and the impact of
- social media and bullying.
According to their website, Heritage staff have 1,100 Mental Health First Aiders.
