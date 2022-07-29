WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!
5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home.
The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
The family saw photos of a similar tower in South Africa in a magazine and were inspired to build their own back in 1998.
It’s built from handmade bricks. The unique shape of each brick meant that the construction deviated from the design.
David Johnson says that’s what caused them to accidentally break a world record.
“We got halfway up, and realized we were out of scale, and to make it look right, we had to do an extra wrap. That gave us the world’s largest goat tower by mistake,” he said.
Marsha and David Johnson enjoy giving tours of their property. They ask that you text them at (217)454-2337 or fill out the form on their website.
