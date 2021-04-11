EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A 29-year-old woman is dead after a DUI crash on US Route 40, according to ISP.
State Police responded to the accident at 12:16 am Sunday on US Route 40 near 900th street in Effingham.
Preliminary investigation found 33-year-old Andrew E. Welter of Altamont driving westbound on U.S. Route 40 when he crossed over into the other lane and crashed head on into a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Mara D. Ferguson of Charleston
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of Welter's car, 29-year-old Alyssa M. Rhodes from Charleston, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
Andrew Welter was issued a citation for Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.
The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
