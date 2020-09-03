SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Alexander County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 27 – September 2 is 4.4%. As of last night, 1,620 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668.
We are reporting a slowdown in data processing within IDPH systems that has affected our reporting of tests this week due to the large volume of testing occurring in Illinois. All available resources are being deployed to improve our data systems throughput and we anticipate improvement in data processing as the week proceeds. Although the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
