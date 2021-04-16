AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker announces $1.6 billion in federal aid will be going towards expanding access to high-quality early childhood education and child care for children and families across the state.
This includes $140 million in direct grants to childcare providers over the next three weeks, adding to the $290 million granted to child care providers earlier in the pandemic.
To fully capitalize on this influx of federal funds and acting on priorities outlined by the Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding, a network of statewide early childhood planning councils has been established to ensure all communities have access to the early childhood services they need.
Governor Pritzker appointed the Illinois Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding during his first year in office to help determine innovative ways to improve child services in Illinois and remove barriers to access for families, especially families of color.
The Commission recently released a report that included a road-map to establish a more straightforward, better system in Illinois, particularly as it relates to low-income children, rural children, children of color, and children with disabilities.
"Today, I'm pleased to announce that Illinois will receive $1.6 billion in federal funding to advance our mission to provide affordable childcare and early childhood education. Last year, my administration created the nation-leading model for pandemic emergency childcare grants," said Pritzker.
Pritzker continues, "In the worst throes of the pandemic, Illinois dedicated $290 million to 5,000 childcare centers and homes in 95 counties, allowing them to stay afloat through this challenging year, and offered additional support far beyond the national standard. And families in need of childcare were able to lower their out-of-pocket costs. The program has been so successful that we will use the first of these new American Rescue Plan dollars to provide another round of funding for it."
Over the next 18 months, the administration will launch a network of early childhood planning councils in communities across the state.
The councils will work with families, local early childhood providers, schools, civic leaders, and the business community to ensure every community in the state has the unique early childhood services it needs.
Through the work of the local councils, families will be given a voice in designing the childhood services they need, especially families who have historically been shut out of the decision-making process.
Governor Pritzker also announced the creation of an Early Childhood Transformation Team in partnership with Northern Illinois University.
The team will help move forward recommendations received from the Commission and the network of local councils on behalf of children, families, providers, and communities.
The administration is also creating a new Division of Early Childhood to be housed in the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).
The new division will strengthen and centralize the state's existing childcare, home visiting, and early intervention services within the agency.
"Throughout COVID-19, with the Governor's encouragement and support, we have taken dramatic action to support the child care system, and we will use the additional federal relief funds to further strengthen our system, stabilize providers, fortify the workforce, build regional and community leadership, and build equity into the fabric of our services – all to better serve families across the state," said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.
For more information on childhood services in Illinois, go to the Governor's Office of Early Childhood Development website.
