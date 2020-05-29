ILLINOIS (WAND) - State officials have announced $1.7 million to help with connectivity assistance for older Illinoisans.
The Illinois Department of Aging (IDoA) and Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) received the money from the federal Administration for Community Living. Leaders plan to use funds to buy technology devices, including iPads, Grandpads, tablets, and provide internet/Wi-Fi and hotspot access for increased social engagement and connectedness.
The hope is to help Illinoisans who live alone, those who live in rural areas and those who don't normally receive in-home services. People who receive help will be able to connect with family, friends and providers through FaceTime, Zoom, mental stimulation, telehealth and other means.
“The stress on everybody is growing every day, and we want you to know you are not alone,” said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA. “While senior communities have been locking down, we’ve also been looking at creative ways to keep residents engaged to counter the isolation. Providing these new technologies will help establish the social connection that our seniors need to maintain their health.”
IDoA, the Illinois Assistive Technology Program (IATP) and IDHS' Division of Developmental Disabilities and Division of Rehabilitation Services plan to work together to identify people who could be at risk of social isolation and might benefit from using these devices.
IDHS benefits, services and support are available to Illinoisans by visiting this link or calling 1-833-234-6343.
Any older Illinoisans who need assistance or who know of a family member, friend or neighbor who would use help during the pandemic can reach the IDoA through this link or by calling the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966. People can also email aging.ilsenior@illinois.gov.
