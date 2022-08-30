DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person has been arrested and two are still wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Decatur.
On Aug. 14 just before 4 a.m. police were called to the 1100 block of W. Wood St. for a person who was shot.
The victim, Arrion L. McClelland, was rushed to the hospital, but later died.
On Aug. 18, Dionte A. Robinson was arrested for first degree murder.
Arrest warrants have also now been obtained for Kyle Escoe and Omari C. Walker for first degree murder.
Both are 18 years old and considered armed and dangerous.
Bonds for both suspects have been set at $2,000,000.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Escoe or Walker's whereabouts are asked to call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734.
