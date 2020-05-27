IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person lost their life in a Wednesday crash involving two vehicles, deputies said.
According to the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on County Road 1900 N and 500 E. Road. Deputies said Christopher Benz of Onarga failed to stop at a stop sign while moving southbound on 500 E. Road, then struck a different vehicle, which was heading westbound on 1900 N.
A male passenger in the vehicle that was struck died, per the sheriff's office. He passed at Riverside Hospital.
Authorities are withholding his name until family can be notified.
Gilman firefighters joined the sheriff's office in responding to the crash.
Benz went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disregarding a stop sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.