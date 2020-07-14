DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed and another seriously hurt in a two car crash on Illinois Route 133 in Douglas County Tuesday morning.
It happened on Illinois Route 133 east of 3rd St. around 1 a.m.
Illinois State troopers said a vehicle driven by Cindy Simpson, 61, of Hindsboro, was turning south out of a parking lot onto Illinois Route 133 when she failed to yield to another vehicle driven by Joseph Graham, 37, of Brockton, IL.
Graham hit Simpson's vehicle on the passenger side, sending her vehicle off the road to the right.
Graham's vehicle ran off the road the the left.
Simpson was killed in the crash.
Graham was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The road was reopened just before 6 a.m.
