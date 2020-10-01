DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was relocated after a fire in Decatur, firefighters said.
Authorities said they responded at 6:14 p.m. to 1087 W. Green St. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from a single story home.
The fire was quickly brought under control after hose lines were advanced into the house.
There were no injuries. The American Red Cross helped one occupant with finding a place to stay.
A cause is undetermined as of late Thursday.
